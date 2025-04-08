ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 27,332 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 385.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

