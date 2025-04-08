ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 334,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296,181 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

