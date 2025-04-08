ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.