ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.48 Million in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 187,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gold Fields by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of GFI opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

