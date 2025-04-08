ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 215,607 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 269,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 251.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth $188,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $813.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.52. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. The trade was a 33.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,982 shares of company stock worth $4,515,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

