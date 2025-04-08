ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 108,254 World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WKC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Kinect Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WKC opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

