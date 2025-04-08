ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 27,330 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 275.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. The trade was a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,714. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

