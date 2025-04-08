Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $38,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,302,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,080.46.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,708.89 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,820.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,987.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

