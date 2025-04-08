Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,795,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $463.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

