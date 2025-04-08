Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 4,452 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $438,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.