Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 8,549 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.3% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 128,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 92,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

