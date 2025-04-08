Faithward Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of BATS QJUN opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $441.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

