Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 0.8% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.16 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

