Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $214.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

