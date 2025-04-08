Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases 510 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.00 and a twelve month high of $396.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

