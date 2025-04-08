Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 10,543 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Faithward Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.77.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

