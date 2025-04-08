Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Faithward Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Strategy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Strategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

MSTR stock opened at $268.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.64. Strategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

