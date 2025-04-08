Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,564,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $184,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. William Blair upgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Down 3.0 %

FAST stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.57%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

