Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 203,309 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,309 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $43,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,062,000 after purchasing an additional 476,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after buying an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $7,470,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 173.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

