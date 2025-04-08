Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $39,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 210,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,908. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $283,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,759.91. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $143.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

