Federated Hermes Inc. Has $44.48 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $44,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,998.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

