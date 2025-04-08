Federated Hermes Inc. Has $51.24 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $51,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.31. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

