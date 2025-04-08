Federated Hermes Inc. Has $51.28 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $51,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Bank System news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,443.22. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CBU opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

