Federated Hermes Inc. Has $53.32 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $53,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,249.23 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,342.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.12.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

