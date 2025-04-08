Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 366,552.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510,881 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $46,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $130,167,000. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,147,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in KE by 1,761.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,327,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after buying an additional 2,202,198 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in KE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,956,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.