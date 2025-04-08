Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,233 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $51,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Camtek by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Camtek by 3,300.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 99,076 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 77.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 525,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

