Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 330,034 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 702.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 330,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $41,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $802,410,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $366,896,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,100,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,936,000 after buying an additional 2,034,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,310.73. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

