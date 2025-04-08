Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $52,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

