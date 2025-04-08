FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE FDX opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.60 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.91 and its 200-day moving average is $268.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.