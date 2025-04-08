Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Raised by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.62.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $152.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $225.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

