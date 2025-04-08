Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 619,197 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 113.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

