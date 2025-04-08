FIL Ltd Acquires 1,143 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,160,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $416,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $364.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.07 and its 200 day moving average is $374.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.13.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

