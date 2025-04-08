FIL Ltd Buys 2,599,337 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599,337 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,115,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

