FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,388,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,996 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $310,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

