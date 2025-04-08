FIL Ltd Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,136 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $290,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

