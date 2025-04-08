FIL Ltd Has $1.68 Billion Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.6% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,678,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Shopify by 18.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

