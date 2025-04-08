FIL Ltd Has $477.59 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167,567 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $477,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,280,000 after acquiring an additional 574,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

