FIL Ltd Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 130.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,520 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $573,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.98. The company has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

