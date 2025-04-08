FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,038 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $505,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Mastercard by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA opened at $485.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23. The firm has a market cap of $442.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.07.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

