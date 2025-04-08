FIL Ltd Sells 128,180 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128,180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $707,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $2,356,357,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 633,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,730,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $528,792,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $343,976,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $817.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $964.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $991.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.66 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total transaction of $10,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,117,330. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,103.08.

BlackRock Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

