FIL Ltd Sells 3,407,789 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,337,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,407,789 shares during the period. Fortis comprises 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $886,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 724.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

