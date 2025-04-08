FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,601 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $279,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.73.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

