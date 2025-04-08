FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,782,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,042 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $258,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,958,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nutrien by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,169 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,671 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,202,000 after purchasing an additional 702,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Nutrien Price Performance
NTR opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.12%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Further Reading
