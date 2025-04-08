Financial Contrast: HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) vs. 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 8X8 3 2 3 0 2.00

8X8 has a consensus price target of $2.99, indicating a potential upside of 65.87%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and 8X8″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $30.41 million 0.45 -$4.19 million ($0.06) -10.33 8X8 $717.44 million 0.33 -$67.59 million ($0.36) -5.00

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises 16.25% 65.33% 22.92% 8X8 -6.33% -1.45% -0.21%

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats 8X8 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

