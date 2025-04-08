First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Critical Contrast

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Silvergate Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $153.46 million 2.42 $44.24 million $5.22 8.56 Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.02 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.01

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 16.86% 14.33% 1.16% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Silvergate Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 949.0%. First Business Financial Services pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvergate Capital pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Silvergate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Business Financial Services and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 Silvergate Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $58.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.43%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Silvergate Capital.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Silvergate Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Free Report)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.