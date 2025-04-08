First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,811 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,661,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 72,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.9 %

FHN opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

