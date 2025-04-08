First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s current price.

FHN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get First Horizon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FHN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2,658.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $6,858,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.