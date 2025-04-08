Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Lessened by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $198.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

