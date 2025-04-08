FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $4.88. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 0 shares.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $762.48 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Increases Dividend

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.1158 dividend. This is a positive change from FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

