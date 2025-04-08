Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £169.70 ($216.01) and last traded at £161.36 ($205.40). 16,785,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,847% from the average session volume of 569,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at £158.93 ($202.30).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £247 ($314.41) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £212.47 ($270.46).
In related news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £198.30 ($252.42), for a total transaction of £32,917.80 ($41,901.48). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
